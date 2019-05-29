Warm weather means cold drinks, but on a hot summer day in the air-conditioned kitchens of our homes, you can enjoy the flavor of one of the most beloved summer cocktails in the form of a sweet and delicious cake. Our Margarita Cake uses tequila in a lime syrup that is brushed across each cake layer. The simple addition of a few tablespoons of lime-flavored gelatin to the cake’s dry ingredients lends flavor and color to the airy cake layers, and store-bought margarita mixer is added to the rich cream cheese frosting to spike it with additional margarita taste. A little green food coloring is used at the end of frosting the cake to give a faded green-and-white color across the surface of the cake. Lastly, the cake is garnished with candied lime peels and a generous sprinkling of flake salt around the cake’s edge. Now, who’s ready for the beach?