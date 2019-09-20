Mardi Gras King Cake
If you can't get to Louisiana for Mardi Gras this year, fixing this recipe is the next best thing. In fact, we think it's even better than ordering a mail-order King Cake.
This colorful, iconic treat might seem intimidating, but once you let the yeast dough rise, the good times roll together quickly.
Similar to coffee cake, this ring-shaped confection is as rich in tradition and history as it is in color and taste. Trademark decorations—sugars in the royal colors of purple (justice), green (faith), and gold (power)—honor the three kings who visited the Christ child on Epiphany, the 12th day after Christmas.
Also known as King's Day, Mardi Gras marks the start of merrymaking that continues until the grand finale on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.
While it's made in the traditional ring shape, this classic Mardi Gras King Cake recipe doesn't need braiding or filling. It's topped with a simple powdered sugar, lemon juice, and water glaze and sprinkled sanding sugar as you'd traditionally see on the streets of New Orleans. Instead of hiding a plastic baby inside, we use a pecan half or a dried bean for an all-natural option. Per tradition, if you end up with the pecan (or baby) you get to be in charge of bringing the cake to the next party. If you're looking for another quick and easy twist on the classic cake, try our King Cake Monkey Bread. This interactive dessert provides fun for the whole family.