Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Bacon You might be surprised how much you love these little cabbages. By Jackie Freeman Published on October 13, 2022 Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Many folks turn up their noses at the idea of Brussels sprouts. They can sometimes be a little chewy, even a little stinky. But when roasted under high heat in the oven, they become sweet and tender. In this recipe, we've doubled down on the sweetness with a bit of maple syrup, but we've boosted the roasted smokiness with meaty bacon. Fresh Brussels sprouts can be found year-round, but they're at their best in the fall, when they're in season. That's why you'll find roasted Brussels sprouts recipes on Thanksgiving menus—Christmas, too. But of course, you could always just enjoy these maple-roasted sprouts on a weeknight beside your favorite pizza. Alternative: If you're not a fan of maple and bacon, omit it from the recipe when roasting your sprouts. Once the sprouts are cooked, toss them with freshly-squeezed lemon juice and grated Parmesan cheese. Ingredients 1 ½ lbs. Brussels sprouts 2 Tbsp. olive oil 2 Tbsp maple syrup 3 slices bacon, chopped ½ tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. freshly-ground black pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 425°F. Trim the ends of the sprouts, if needed. Cut each sprout in half lengthwise and quarter any large sprouts; discard any discolored outer leaves. Place the sprouts in a bowl and toss with the oil, syrup, bacon, salt, and pepper. Place a rimmed baking sheet in the oven and heat for 3 minutes. Carefully dump the sprouts on the baking sheet after pre-heating, spreading them out as much as possible, and return to the oven. Roast until tender and slightly charred, 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through.