Jump to recipe

Many folks turn up their noses at the idea of Brussels sprouts. They can sometimes be a little chewy, even a little stinky. But when roasted under high heat in the oven, they become sweet and tender. In this recipe, we've doubled down on the sweetness with a bit of maple syrup, but we've boosted the roasted smokiness with meaty bacon.

Fresh Brussels sprouts can be found year-round, but they're at their best in the fall, when they're in season. That's why you'll find roasted Brussels sprouts recipes on Thanksgiving menus—Christmas, too. But of course, you could always just enjoy these maple-roasted sprouts on a weeknight beside your favorite pizza.

Alternative: If you're not a fan of maple and bacon, omit it from the recipe when roasting your sprouts. Once the sprouts are cooked, toss them with freshly-squeezed lemon juice and grated Parmesan cheese.