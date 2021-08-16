This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. This Maple-Pecan-Pear Cheesecake is a true show-stopper.

A cheesecake is always an appropriate dinner party finale, but this version is perfect for the autumn months. This cheesecake really makes the most of pear season, with the fruit folded into the cheesecake batter itself and used to top the finished product. This recipe calls for Bartlett pears. Available in red or green, this kind brightens and turns sweeter as it ripens, unlike other pears, and imparts a light, floral flavor to this cheesecake. We simply adore the chunks of tender pear baked throughout the cheesecake, but the wow-factor comes from the maple-glazed pear and pecan topping.