When the centerpiece of your holiday meal is a beautifully glazed and delicious ham, all you need are a few family-favorite side dishes and homemade bread to complete your amazing feast. This recipe for Maple-Bourbon Glazed Ham is easy to prepare and the five-ingredient glaze is made from ingredients you already have on hand. Save the pre-mixed glaze packet that came with your ham for another use and discover the goodness that maple syrup and bourbon can add to your main course. The glaze forms a sweet, crunchy, and sticky crust on the salty, juicy ham—all the flavors and textures you want from a memorable holiday ham. Every good Southern hostess knows that not only do you need enough ham to feed your hungry dinner guests, but you also need enough leftovers for sandwiches and hearty casseroles in the coming days, so use this handy table to determine how much ham you will need for your holiday dinner.