Mango Panna Cotta

Panna cotta, Italian for "cooked cream," is a simple but rich dessert that blends sweetened cream with gelatin and is prepped in a mold. It's sometimes described as an eggless custard. Everything from fresh berries to rum can be used to infuse panna cotta with flavor.Our Mango Panna Cotta has two layers: a creamy vanilla one, and a sweet-tart one that incorporates fresh mangoes, lime juice, and lime zest. It's the contrasting textures and flavors of the vanilla and mango layers that make this light dessert seem decadent. A few tips: Buy mangoes that are fresh but not overripe. They should be soft to the touch but not mushy, and they should have a vibrant, sweet smell. Make sure gelatin is fully dissolved before adding it to warm components. And let the first layer set before adding the second. Now for the fun part: Serve with dessert wine, Champagne, or Prosecco.

By Southern Living

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: about 1 cup)
  • Stir together 1/2 cup of the cream and 1 of the gelatin envelopes in a small bowl; set aside. Stir together 2/3 cup of the sugar and remaining 1 1/2 cups cream in a saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium, whisking occasionally. Remove from heat; add vanilla and cream-gelatin mixture, whisking until gelatin is completely dissolved. Pour mixture into a 4-cup liquid measuring cup; set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

  • Lightly coat 6 (8-ounce) fluted ramekins with cooking spray. Pour cooled cream-gelatin mixture evenly (About 1/3 to 1/2 cup per ramekin) into prepared ramekins. Arrange on a rimmed baking sheet; chill until firm, about 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, stir together cold water and remaining gelatin envelope in a small bowl; set aside. Process chopped mangoes in a food processor until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a saucepan, pressing to release juices; discard solids. Add remaining 1/3 cup sugar to strained mango juice; bring to a simmer over medium, whisking occasionally. Remove from heat; add cold water-gelatin mixture and lime juice, whisking until gelatin is completely dissolved. Pour mixture into a 4-cup liquid measuring cup; set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

  • Spoon cooled mango mixture evenly over cream mixture in ramekins. Chill until set (it will still be slightly jiggly), about 2 hours.

  • Run a knife around inner edges of each ramekin to loosen panna cotta. Invert 1 panna cotta onto each of 6 plates. Top evenly with sliced mango; sprinkle with lime zest. Serve immediately.

