Mango Panna Cotta
Panna cotta, Italian for "cooked cream," is a simple but rich dessert that blends sweetened cream with gelatin and is prepped in a mold. It's sometimes described as an eggless custard. Everything from fresh berries to rum can be used to infuse panna cotta with flavor.Our Mango Panna Cotta has two layers: a creamy vanilla one, and a sweet-tart one that incorporates fresh mangoes, lime juice, and lime zest. It's the contrasting textures and flavors of the vanilla and mango layers that make this light dessert seem decadent. A few tips: Buy mangoes that are fresh but not overripe. They should be soft to the touch but not mushy, and they should have a vibrant, sweet smell. Make sure gelatin is fully dissolved before adding it to warm components. And let the first layer set before adding the second. Now for the fun part: Serve with dessert wine, Champagne, or Prosecco.