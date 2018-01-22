Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Also known as Million Dollar Fudge, this ultra-rich, creamy and sweet fudge is a snap to make. With the help of some grocery store shortcuts and a few short steps, you'll have a swoon-worthy dessert on your table. Presidentially approved.

What Is Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge?

We're told that this fudge was a family favorite of the President and Mrs. Eisenhower, which might or might not be accurate. It hails from an era when politicians' wives were often asked to share recipes for family favorites in magazine and newspapers. Sometimes, the wife fulfilled these requests, and other times, a staff assistant.

Newspapers across the land printed the fudge attributed to Mrs. Eisenhower shortly after she became First Lady in 1953. It became so strongly associated with her that a copy of the recipe appears in the archives of the Eisenhower Presidential Center.

The recipe had appeared previously under the name Million Dollar Fudge. Still, from that point on, this type of fudge was more often called Mamie Eisenhower's Fudge or simply Mamie's Fudge.

By any name, it remains a benchmark for chocolate fudge. It's delicious, creamy, and fool-proof.

How Is It Different From Regular Fudge?

Mamie Eisenhower's fudge recipe became extremely popular in the 50s and 60s, as the recipe is considerably less persnickety than the traditional version. This fudge calls for packaged products from the grocery store, such as chocolate chips, evaporated milk, and a jar of marshmallow cream.

Traditional fudge recipes require a close eye and a candy thermometer, as sugar and dairy heat and cool to precise ranges. Fudge can be challenging for many folks who aren't comfortable making candy and can quickly turn grainy or not set properly if each stage and temperature isn't adequately met.

What's in Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge?

This recipe calls for semisweet chocolate morsels, German's sweet chocolate, marshmallow cream, white sugar, salt, butter, canned evaporated milk and nuts.

How Long Does Mamie Eisenhower's Fudge Last?

Fudge can last for two weeks while stored at room temperature. Store fudge in an airtight container on your counter.

Refrigerated fudge can last up to three weeks. Fudge freezes well and can stay in an airtight container in the freezer for three months.

Community Tips and Praise

"I made a change to this recipe," said Southern Belle, "I omitted the 4 1/2 cups of sugar and instead used a can of eagle brand (sweetened condensed milk) instead of evaporated milk. It was delicious."

"This was excellent," shared a Southern Living Member. "I added almonds only. It is thick and rich. It does make plenty for a party or to share with friends & family."