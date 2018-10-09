When you're baking to impress, turn to this moist chocolate cake from scratch.German chocolate cakes are known for being rich desserts, so this homemade cake recipe is not one for the faint of taste buds. It's so indulgent, in fact, that it's best served with a dollop of whipped cream or a tall glass of ice-cold milk.The recipe isn't too complicated, so we have a feeling you'll master it in no time. Most ingredients you'll find you already have on hand, and the most important ingredients here are the two packages of sweet chocolate baking bars. Once baked, the cake is enrobed in our gorgeously rich and craveable Coconut-Pecan Frosting—one fantastic way to put your fresh pecan halves to good use.This cake is hands down our best German choclate cake recipe. It's so beloved, Mama didn't mind putting her name on it. Not only that, she was proud to. So copy it down, put it on the menu, and make Mama proud. Once you've got this easy version down, try your hand at this delicious German Chocolate-Pecan Pie Recipe, too.