Vera Stewart's Egg Salad
From Masters week to a Saturday snack, Stewart shares her mama's classic recipe.
"No one knows how to get set for Masters week better than Augusta, Georgia, caterer Vera Stewart," Betsy Cribb writes for Southern Living. The woman behind a catering company, a cookbook, and nine seasons of her own syndicated TV program, The VeryVera Show, Stewart has made a name for herself as one of Georgia's premier entertainers. "She's especially busy during Masters Tournament week in April, when (in a normal year) hordes of golf fans descend upon the city," Cribb writes. "She and her team have hosted up to 40 events in just one night."
Here, Vera Stewart spills the secrets to her Mama's egg salad, a Masters-week favorite. It all starts with 8 hard-boiled eggs, which get coarsely chopped and tossed with sweet pickle relish, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, and the key ingredient, Durkee Famous Sauce. This storied spread with a mustardy flavor has been around since 1857, and it's the ingredient that brings the can't-quite-put-a-finger-on-it flavor to Stewart's Egg Salad. Spread this classic cold salad between slices of white bread or on toast points and you're all set for your Masters celebration. Don't forget the pimiento cheese!