Vera Stewart's Egg Salad

Place eggs in a medium saucepan; cover completely with water. Cover saucepan with lid, and cook over high heat until the water comes to a complete boil. Turn off the heat, and let eggs sit 20 minutes. Remove the lid, and run cold water over eggs until they are cool to the touch, about 3 minutes. Peel immediately. Coarsely chop eggs. Stir together sweet pickle relish (drained of juice), mayonnaise, 1 heaping Tbsp. of Durkee Famous Sauce , kosher salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. (If you can’t find Durkee locally, substitute yellow mustard and extra mayonnaise.) Add the chopped eggs, and gently mix until incorporated. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 6 days. Serve the egg salad on toasted white bread with bacon and tomato, if desired.