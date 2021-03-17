Vera Stewart's Egg Salad

From Masters week to a Saturday snack, Stewart shares her mama's classic recipe.

By Vera Stewart

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

"No one knows how to get set for Masters week better than Augusta, Georgia, caterer Vera Stewart," Betsy Cribb writes for Southern Living. The woman behind a catering company, a cookbook, and nine seasons of her own syndicated TV program, The VeryVera Show, Stewart has made a name for herself as one of Georgia's premier entertainers. "She's especially busy during Masters Tournament week in April, when (in a normal year) hordes of golf fans descend upon the city," Cribb writes. "She and her team have hosted up to 40 events in just one night."

Here, Vera Stewart spills the secrets to her Mama's egg salad, a Masters-week favorite. It all starts with 8 hard-boiled eggs, which get coarsely chopped and tossed with sweet pickle relish, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, and the key ingredient, Durkee Famous Sauce. This storied spread with a mustardy flavor has been around since 1857, and it's the ingredient that brings the can't-quite-put-a-finger-on-it flavor to Stewart's Egg Salad. Spread this classic cold salad between slices of white bread or on toast points and you're all set for your Masters celebration. Don't forget the pimiento cheese!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in a medium saucepan; cover completely with water. Cover saucepan with lid, and cook over high heat until the water comes to a complete boil. Turn off the heat, and let eggs sit 20 minutes. Remove the lid, and run cold water over eggs until they are cool to the touch, about 3 minutes. Peel immediately. Coarsely chop eggs. Stir together sweet pickle relish (drained of juice), mayonnaise, 1 heaping Tbsp. of Durkee Famous Sauce , kosher salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. (If you can’t find Durkee locally, substitute yellow mustard and extra mayonnaise.) Add the chopped eggs, and gently mix until incorporated. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 6 days. Serve the egg salad on toasted white bread with bacon and tomato, if desired.

