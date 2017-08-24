Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls Recipe
This recipe, from reader Carole Miller Radford, originally appeared in Southern Living's November 1995 issue. Radford shared her family's favorite Thanksgiving menu, which included her wonderfully easy and delicious Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls. Our test kitchen described the dough as "excellent" and "supple," saying that it can be formed into a variety of shapes. You can make the dough ahead of time, refrigerate it, and let it rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours. Or you can make the rolls, let them cool, and freeze them in Ziploc freezer bags. Either way, these tender, buttery rolls will be a welcome addition to any family meal. Radford says this recipe "turns out the same way, no matter what mood you're in or what the weather is." We didn't even need to butter the tops.