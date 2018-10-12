Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy Recipe

Gravy isn't difficult, but it has the reputation of being intimidating, perhaps because it's often the final thing to make and rush to the table moments before everyone gathers to eat. When hot pans, hungry guests, and the good dishes are zipping in and out of the kitchen, it's challenging for any cook to focus on getting the gravy just right. The smartest strategy is to make it ahead, in stages, as time allows. Knock out the turkey broth weeks in advance and make the gravy a few days ahead, so that the only thing left to do on the actual holiday is warm it up and stir in the finishing touches.

By Sheri Castle

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high until sizzling, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with flour, whisking until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 2 minutes. (Flour will brown as it cooks, but if it starts to scorch, reduce heat as needed.) Add warm broth in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly. Cook, whisking often, until gravy comes to a simmer and thickens, 6 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 30 minutes. Pour into a bowl or jar; cover and refrigerate up to 3 days.

    Advertisement

  • To serve, reheat gravy over low. Stir in cream, sherry, thyme, pepper, and salt.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022