Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

The holiday season can create unnecessary stress due to the endless dishes that must be prepared for one day. More often than not, cooking turns into an all-day affair. That's why this Make Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole is the perfect solution. We took the classic sweet potato casserole and gave it a good Southern twist, one that allows you to spend quality time with your loved ones. Cook it the day before Thanksgiving or even up to three days prior. Just warm it up on turkey day—trust us, guests won't know the difference. Our classic casserole is made up of sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, and a few spices. We topped this casserole with a signature creation of brown sugar and rolled oats to create a crispy finish. This topping is not too sugary, so your sweet tooth will be ready for Mama's homemade pecan pie by the time dessert rolls around. There's no need to stress about cooking another dish on Thanksgiving Day when you have this make-ahead recipe in your holiday arsenal. Make ahead casseroles equate to happy hosts on Thanksgiving Day.

By Southern Living

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place sweet potatoes and water in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until sweet potatoes are very tender, about 25 minutes. Drain. Return sweet potatoes to pan; mash using a masher to desired consistency. 

  • Whisk together eggs, cream, 1/4 cup of the sugar, and 2 teaspoons of the salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in 2 cups of the mashed sweet potatoes 1/2 cup at a time. Add mixture to remaining mashed sweet potatoes in pan; stir until well combined. Add 1/2 cup of the butter, stirring until melted. Transfer mixture to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. 

  • Stir together oats, flour, cinnamon, and remaining 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add remaining 1 cup butter; work butter into oat mixture using your fingers until well combined. Sprinkle evenly over casserole in baking dish. (If making ahead of time, cover casserole, and store in refrigerator up to 4 days.) 

  • Bake in preheated oven until top is browned, 50 to 55 minutes. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes.

