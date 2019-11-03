The holiday season can create unnecessary stress due to the endless dishes that must be prepared for one day. More often than not, cooking turns into an all-day affair. That's why this Make Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole is the perfect solution. We took the classic sweet potato casserole and gave it a good Southern twist, one that allows you to spend quality time with your loved ones. Cook it the day before Thanksgiving or even up to three days prior. Just warm it up on turkey day—trust us, guests won't know the difference. Our classic casserole is made up of sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, and a few spices. We topped this casserole with a signature creation of brown sugar and rolled oats to create a crispy finish. This topping is not too sugary, so your sweet tooth will be ready for Mama's homemade pecan pie by the time dessert rolls around. There's no need to stress about cooking another dish on Thanksgiving Day when you have this make-ahead recipe in your holiday arsenal. Make ahead casseroles equate to happy hosts on Thanksgiving Day.