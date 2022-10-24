Jump to recipe

Take away some of the stress of holiday cooking with a make-ahead macaroni and cheese this year. Assembled the night before, all there is left to do on the day of is to toss together the breadcrumb topping, and bake.

A blend of fontina and Monterey Jack, both super melty cheeses, replaces Cheddar in this version of the classic. The touch of nutmeg added to the cheese sauce adds a subtle warm and savory note you won't get with other mac and cheese recipes. (You've probably had it before in scalloped potatoes.)

If you're looking for the perfect dish to bring to a Thanksgiving potluck or buffet, this make-ahead dish is easy to transport and then heat once you arrive at the gathering.

You can also easily get creative with this recipe, from delicious add-ins to the breadcrumb topping, such as minced garlic or crushed French fried onions, to swapping the nutmeg for a touch of cayenne, mustard powder, or curry powder. No matter how you customize it, this mac and cheese will be an easy thing to cross off your long Thanksgiving to-do list.