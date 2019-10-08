Allow us to introduce you to your new favorite side dish. If you've never had macaroni pudding before, we'd describe it as creamier, richer version of classic macaroni and cheese. What could be better? It's the perfect side dish to serve alongside fried chicken for a weeknight dinner, carry along to a weekend potluck, and even to add to the dinner menu on Thanksgiving Day. It's guaranteed to be a year-round crowd-pleaser, and you probably already have most of the ingredients on-hand in your pantry at all times.With three cups of sharp Cheddar per batch, there's no shortage of cheese in this macaroni pudding recipe. When making the sauce, you'll want to make sure you're constantly whisking it while it cooks to prevent lumps and ensure that it doesn't burn. And you'll know it's ready to enjoy when the top layer of cheese turns a golden brown, which will add an extra layer of texture to the creamy dish.