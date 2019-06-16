Mac and cheese that's firm enough to be sliceable, but with an utterly irresistible creaminess that can only be the result of pure magic—we're not sure how, but we made it happen. A trifecta of cheeses (Gruyere, extra-sharp white Cheddar, and fontina) and fresh thyme are responsible for the savory depth of flavor that sets this Macaroni Pie apart from its peers. The thick, silky smooth sauce makes a delightful vehicle for pasta, of course, but also for mix-ins. We love adding roasted broccoli though anything green will do just fine. Just make the recipe as is if you're a mac and cheese purist—we certainly don't blame you from keeping it classic. As for the very best part of this winner? We say it has to be that flaky, buttery crust. If you didn't think macaroni and cheese could get any better, whip up this sliceable wonder and prepare to be astonished.