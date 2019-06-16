Macaroni Pie

Mac and cheese that's firm enough to be sliceable, but with an utterly irresistible creaminess that can only be the result of pure magic—we're not sure how, but we made it happen. A trifecta of cheeses (Gruyere, extra-sharp white Cheddar, and fontina) and fresh thyme are responsible for the savory depth of flavor that sets this Macaroni Pie apart from its peers. The thick, silky smooth sauce makes a delightful vehicle for pasta, of course, but also for mix-ins. We love adding roasted broccoli though anything green will do just fine. Just make the recipe as is if you're a mac and cheese purist—we certainly don't blame you from keeping it classic. As for the very best part of this winner? We say it has to be that flaky, buttery crust. If you didn't think macaroni and cheese could get any better, whip up this sliceable wonder and prepare to be astonished.  

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Press piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate; crimp edges. Freeze until firm, about 15 minutes. Line piecrust with aluminum foil; fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove foil and pie weights. Return piecrust to oven; bake until bottom is dry, about 5 minutes. Let cool about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse, and set aside.

  • Cook butter and thyme sprigs in a medium saucepan over medium until butter is melted, 3 to 4 minutes. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until a light golden paste forms, about 1 minute. Gradually add milk in a steady stream, whisking constantly, until fully combined. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Add mustard, pepper, and salt to flour mixture; cook, whisking constantly, until smooth and thick, about 2 minutes. Gradually and slowly add cheeses, stirring to melt completely between each addition. Whisk vigorously until mixture is melted and smooth. Remove from heat; gently fold in pasta.

  • Spoon mixture into prepared piecrust. Return to oven, and bake at 350°F until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with thyme leaves. Let cool 10 minutes; slice into 6 wedges.

