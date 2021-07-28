Macaroni Corn Casserole

This is the recipe mash-up we never knew we needed.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

What do you get when you combine corn casserole and Southern-favorite mac and cheese? Simply the best thing to come out of two-quart dish since Mama's favorite no-fail fudge cake. We're always ones to push the boundaries, and this mac and cheese is no exception. We took the melty, gooey goodness that one can only achieve with a duo of white Cheddar and Gruyere cheeses, then upped the ante with crumbled bacon and pretty little corn kernels, ready to pack a punch of sweetness to every bite. Dry mustard, garlic, scallions, and cayenne pepper bring a hefty dose of flavor, but it's the panko topping (browned to perfection, of course) that will truly have you melting from the very first bite. This recipe isn't too complicated, but there is one step where you might find yourself faltering: After baking we recommend letting the casserole sit for 15 minutes before serving. If you have a weakness for decadent, cheese-laden dishes that somehow still manage to pack a punch of fresh flavor, your work will certainly be cut out for you.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with rack about 8 inches from heat source. Place panko in a small bowl. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large saucepan over medium. Using a rubber spatula, scrape melted butter over panko. Add ¼ cup of the scallions and ⅛ teaspoon of the salt; toss well, and set aside.

  • Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter to saucepan; melt over medium. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in warm milk until combined. Bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, whisking often, until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add Cheddar and Gruyère; stir until cheese melts. Stir in pasta, corn, bacon, mustard, garlic, cayenne, and remaining ½ cup scallions and ¼ teaspoon salt.

  • Spoon pasta mixture into a 2-quart broiler-safe baking dish. Top evenly with panko mixture. Bake in preheated oven until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Increase oven temperature to broil, and let preheat 3 minutes. Return casserole to oven, and broil until golden, about 2 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes. Serve.

