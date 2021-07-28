Macaroni Corn Casserole

What do you get when you combine corn casserole and Southern-favorite mac and cheese? Simply the best thing to come out of two-quart dish since Mama's favorite no-fail fudge cake. We're always ones to push the boundaries, and this mac and cheese is no exception. We took the melty, gooey goodness that one can only achieve with a duo of white Cheddar and Gruyere cheeses, then upped the ante with crumbled bacon and pretty little corn kernels, ready to pack a punch of sweetness to every bite. Dry mustard, garlic, scallions, and cayenne pepper bring a hefty dose of flavor, but it's the panko topping (browned to perfection, of course) that will truly have you melting from the very first bite. This recipe isn't too complicated, but there is one step where you might find yourself faltering: After baking we recommend letting the casserole sit for 15 minutes before serving. If you have a weakness for decadent, cheese-laden dishes that somehow still manage to pack a punch of fresh flavor, your work will certainly be cut out for you.