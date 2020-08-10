Lydia Faust's Texas Kolaches

I live in a city in Texas, so I can buy Kolaches in 3 different places within 10 minute drive from my house. I'm saying this to make it clear that the fact that I am willing to make them instead, is a HUGE compliment. These are absolutely amazing! I've been making kolaches with one recipe or another for about a decade, trying to find my way, and I never expected to find a recipe that makes PERFECT fruit kolaches! These are amazing, and my family and friends agree.

The dough will work to wrap savory stuff in (egg and bacon, or sausage and cheese), but not ideal for it. I wish I could find her recipe for those! But for fruit, top filled, kolaches, this is absolute perfection. The recipe is involved, but not hard at all. Just follow instructions, and it comes out great every time! The one thing for me to keep in mind is that it takes a long time to make. I am yet to finish in under 4 hours. It isn't a problem, yeast dough always take time and care, but just something to keep in mind. I use a standmixer, and don't mix anything by hand, and it doesn't seem to affect anything negatively, except the amount of dishes at the end. Also, I half posypka recipe, it's enough. And if it turns out not to be enough, you can quickly make some more.

Thank you so so much for this recipe, this is one of very very few ones in my collection that I don't feel need any kind of improvement or adjustment