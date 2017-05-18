Lucy Buffett's Highbrow Margarita

We love a margarita just about any time of year, but this sweet citrus cocktail really quenches our thirst during the summer months. Flavored mix-ins sure are fun, but nothing beats the heat like classic lime. This big batch cocktail never fails to please at summer gatherings. A busy hostess can simply whip up a pitcher, include a few limes on the side, and let guests serve themselves. The best part? No bartending required.When Lucy Buffett offered to stop by our Alabama office and treat us to her twist on the cocktail, we could hardly contain our excitement. Here's what she had to say about the recipe: "For an honest-to-goodness margarita, you need to use high-quality ingredients without a lot of juice or extra flavors— in other words, get to the heart of the matter." We'll raise a glass to that, Lucy!You can find this cocktail recipe and more in her book, Gumbo Love. Still can't get enough of her Gulf Coast flavor? Visit one of her "Lulu's" restaurants, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Destin, Florida.