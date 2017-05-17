Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail

When we found out Lucy Buffett (sister to Jimmy!) had plans to travel through Birmingham, Alabama, we knew she had to stop by our office and whip up a cocktail! This refreshing Bama Breeze is a delightful sipper for lazy afternoons on the front porch or a sweet addition to your next beachside celebration. Leave it to this fruity drink to transport you to the Gulf Coast, even just for a moment.Of course, Lucy has a fabulous story behind her tropical creation: "This drink features all my favorite ingredients. We came up with it after my brother's song by the same name. My one and only acting gig, in fact, came when I got to play the bar owner singing onstage for the "Bama Breeze" music video. It was a whole lot of fun, but the experience made me thankful for my day job!"You can find this cocktail recipe and more in her book, Gumbo Love. Still can't get enough Lucy? Visit one of her "Lulu's" restaurants, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Destin, Florida. 

By Lucy Buffett

Gallery

Credit: Courtesy of Lucy Buffett

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Makes 1 cocktail
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put 2 lime wedges in the bottom of a metal cocktail shaker. Add the simple syrup, vodka, and rum.

    Advertisement

  • Muddle gently, avoiding the lime rinds, which can add a bitter taste.

  • Fill the shaker with ice and cranberry juice. Pour the mixture back and forth between the shaker and a large mixing glass a few times.

  • Pour the drink into a glass, add a straw, garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy the Breeze!

Chef's Notes

To make the Simple Syrup: 
Combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Once cool, pour the syrup into a storage container. It will keep, refrigerated, for a long time.

This recipe was not tested by the Southern Living Test Kitchen. 

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/03/2022