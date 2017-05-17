Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail

When we found out Lucy Buffett (sister to Jimmy!) had plans to travel through Birmingham, Alabama, we knew she had to stop by our office and whip up a cocktail! This refreshing Bama Breeze is a delightful sipper for lazy afternoons on the front porch or a sweet addition to your next beachside celebration. Leave it to this fruity drink to transport you to the Gulf Coast, even just for a moment.Of course, Lucy has a fabulous story behind her tropical creation: "This drink features all my favorite ingredients. We came up with it after my brother's song by the same name. My one and only acting gig, in fact, came when I got to play the bar owner singing onstage for the "Bama Breeze" music video. It was a whole lot of fun, but the experience made me thankful for my day job!"You can find this cocktail recipe and more in her book, Gumbo Love. Still can't get enough Lucy? Visit one of her "Lulu's" restaurants, located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Destin, Florida.