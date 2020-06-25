Melted Parmesan and cheddar, the Lowcountry bounty of briny shrimp, silky and creamy grits—shrimp and grits are coastal comfort food at its best. This simple entrée has Lowcountry origins, with the earliest makers stirring fresh catch into the day's first bubbling pot of grits. (Yes, this was originally a breakfast dish.) After a 1985 Craig Claiborne piece in the New York Times put the Southern dish in the national spotlight, variations complex and varied have graced menus across the country. In this take from Robert Stehling of Charleston's Hominy Grill, it all begins with the grits. Take your pick of white or corn varieties—but always choose stoneground over instant if you want the unmatched creamy texture of top-notch grits. Tossing shrimp in flour punches up its crispiness, and the reserve of bacon fat in the pan adds another layer of juicy flavor to this shrimp and grits dish. Finish with a shake or two of Tabasco to your liking and garnish diced scallions over your platter of the Lowcountry's best.