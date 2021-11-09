Lowcountry Fish Stew
Celebrate the holiday season with a bountiful fish stew.
Chef Mike Lata (owner and culinary force behind FIG and The Ordinary restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina) and his wife Jenni Ridall share the secret to their idyllic, alfresco Christmas eve dinner: Lots of Planning. "We don't just dream up these meals," Lata says. "We give a lot of thought to organizing, because who wants to be in the weeds at home?" The couple devotes plenty of time to engineering the perfect menu for the occasion. From this Lowcountry Fish Stew to Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress, their smart, seasonal menu is designed with plenty of do-ahead components.
A version of this dish, a Lowcountry riff on French bouillabaisse, has been on the menu at FIG since 2003. If the broth is made in advance, this stew is quick to assemble. The broth starts with a medley of vegetables and alliums—red onion, fennel, celery, leeks, shallots, garlic, and bay leaves—which provide a solid base of flavor, augmented by shrimp shells and fish bones. Then come the finishing touches. Elegantly seasoned with anise-flavored liqueur, such as Pernod, and saffron threads, this Lowcountry Fish Stew feels truly special. With little neck clams, fish, mussels, and shrimp, this stew proves that more really is merrier. Lata says to simmer the fish until it's just done to preserve the delicate textures and flavors.