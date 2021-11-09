Lowcountry Fish Stew

Prepare the Stew: Heat olive oil in a large heavy-duty pot or Dutch oven over medium. Add red onion, fennel, celery, leeks, shallots, garlic, and bay leaves. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened but do not take on any color, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, and cook, stirring often, until mixture darkens slightly, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp shells and fish bones; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Add wine and liqueur (if using), and bring to a boil over medium. Once it reaches a boil, add 6 cups water, saffron (if using), and orange peel. Return to a boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer 45 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl; discard solids. (At this point, the broth can be frozen. I highly recommend making this ahead. Feel free to double the batch and freeze it, as this is the majority of the work in the recipe.)