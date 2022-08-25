Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If smothered and covered came in breakfast casserole form.
Recipe Summary
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family.
Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the backbone of flavor in this hash brown casserole. You get to pick garnishes to match your preferences—we suggest cherry tomatoes and chopped scallions for a bit of freshness. But don't skip the hot sauce. The little bit of milk and sour cream in this recipe helps make this hash brown casserole luxurious. It also stops the hash browns from drying out in the oven.
To make things faster (it is the morning after all), use a package of frozen hash browns. They'll need to be thawed, so pop them in the fridge before you go to bed. They'll be ready for the recipe when you wake up.
Feeding a crowd of just three or four? This recipe is easy to cut in half. Spoon into an 8- x 8-inch baking dish instead of the larger 13- x 9-inch dish.