Loaded Deviled Eggs

These give the taters a run for their money.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This mash-up of two all-time favorite recipes is so creative and delicious that people will gobble them up. The deviled egg filling tastes just like a loaded baked potato. There's bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and chives, of course, plus the crunch and salty pop of crushed potato chips to make sure we don't miss out on the potato flavor. Be sure to follow the tips on perfectly cooking the eggs. The secret to "boiled" eggs is to cook them gently with steam instead of boiling them.

  • Fill a medium saucepan with water to a depth of 1 inch. Fit saucepan with steamer basket, and bring water to a boil over medium-high. Add eggs to basket; cover and steam 13 to 14 minutes.

  • Remove eggs from pan, and transfer to an ice bath. Peel.

  • Cook bacon in a medium skillet over medium until crisp, about 5 minutes, stirring often. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Cut hard-cooked eggs in half lengthwise, and scoop out yolks into a medium bowl. Add sour cream, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder to yolks; stir until mixture is fully combined and smooth.

  • Spoon yolk mixture into a zip-top plastic bag, and cut off ½-inch from one of the corners. Pipe yolk mixture evenly into the cavity of each egg white half. 

  • Place egg halves on a serving platter, and sprinkle evenly with cooked bacon, chips, Cheddar, and chives. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

