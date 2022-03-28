Loaded Deviled Eggs
These give the taters a run for their money.
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
This mash-up of two all-time favorite recipes is so creative and delicious that people will gobble them up. The deviled egg filling tastes just like a loaded baked potato. There's bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and chives, of course, plus the crunch and salty pop of crushed potato chips to make sure we don't miss out on the potato flavor. Be sure to follow the tips on perfectly cooking the eggs. The secret to "boiled" eggs is to cook them gently with steam instead of boiling them.