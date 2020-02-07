Liver and Spring Onions with Crispy Shallots and Potato Puree
Chef Todd Richards gives us a spin on the classic dish liver and onions with this recipe from his recent cookbook, Soul: A Chef's Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes. He says that livers usually come frozen, which he prefers over thawed. "Freezing and thawing leaches impurities for cleaner flavor," he explains. "The mild potato puree works as a delicious textural counterpoint to the onions and a creamy vehicle for enjoyment of the complex pan jus."