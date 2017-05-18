Little Layer Chocolate Cake
A stately layer cake with a rich history.
This impressive layer cake can be found at all Southern gatherings – whether you're celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, a baby shower, a bridal shower, or even a church potluck. This incredible and height-defying chocolate cake is anything but little – but the 18 layers used in the recipe are thin and perfectly baked.
Known best below the Gnat Line, this moist, layered chocolate cake's height is based on which birthday you're celebrating. Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom recalled her tradition of asking for this cake every birthday in South Georgia, with an additional layer being added for each year of life.
Although some folks may prefer to eat a forkful of the cake all at once, Ivy recommends separating the layers to get the best cake-to-icing ratio. And, that sweet, soft icing makes all the difference in this Little Layer Chocolate Cake. Ivy's been working on this recipe since she was 13 years old, and to her, it's been "a really cool way to honor my mama and my grandmother." Serve up slices of this impressive chocolate layer cake, and your guests won't regret taking a second helping of dessert.