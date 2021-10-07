Lisa Cericola's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

"I'm not big on mashed potatoes throughout the year, but they are required at Thanksgiving," writes Southern Living Senior Food Editor Lisa Cericola. "This recipe is ultrarich thanks to butter, half-and-half, cream cheese, and a generous swirl of Herbed Brown Butter on top. It is guaranteed to upstage the other sides on the buffet."

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Lisa's Herbed Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes. We think through every last component in this recipe, from the perfectly tender, creamy potatoes to the stunning herbed brown butter swirl. The result? Our ideal mashed potatoes. Yes, they'll upstage Grandma's tried-and-true recipe. They don't even need gravy, folks.