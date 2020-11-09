Linzer Tree Cookies
These Christmas tree cookies come with built in ornaments.
Classic Linzer Cookies are a must at any cookie swap or holiday brunch; this modern take on a tried-and-true holiday cookie is sure to impress your Christmas crew this year. With just a hint of almond extract and cinnamon, these light and buttery cookies are spiced for the season. Cutting your Linzer Cookie dough into a tree shape adds a fun, festive element to this traditional cookie.
In this recipe, two lightly-spiced butter cookies get sandwiched by the fruit jam of your choice (we're partial to strawberry or raspberry—you can even make your own). We use a straw to punch out small circles (almost like ornaments) in the top layer of cookie dough, creating windows that will reveal the bright, gem-hued jam. You can get creative with your pattern, mixing up the number of punched holes or using another, smaller cookie cutter to create a fun shape. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Dusting the top cookie with powdered sugar before topping the bottom cookie helps the jam from being covered in powdered sugar, so you can see the colors. The construction of these cookies is half of the fun—recruit the kids to join you in the kitchen to help spread the jam and sandwich the cookie halves together.