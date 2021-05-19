Linguine With Parsley Pesto
Dress up your weeknight pasta with fresh parsley pesto.
Get ready to meet your new favorite weeknight dinner. Making parsley pesto from scratch seriously upgrades a bland bowl of pasta into a composed dish that the whole family will love. This Linguine with Parsley Pesto may look stunning, but it comes together in just 15 minutes; all it takes is a little multi-tasking to set yourself up for success (while your pasta water is boiling, go ahead and make the pesto).
With its bright and grassy flavor, fresh parsley makes a tasty stand-in for basil when preparing pesto. This unconventional recipe replaces the usual pine nuts with pistachios, which boost the green color of the sauce and make it taste rich and buttery. Lemon juice adds a final note of zing to this pesto, while the Parmesan brings richness and decadence. You can make the pesto in a blender or a food processor, or even a mortar and pestle. When you drain your pasta, be sure to save some of the starchy water, which helps the sauce come together and cling to the noodles.
If you're looking for a healthier twist, feel free to use whole wheat pasta in this recipe. Toss in some baby spinach or arugula to bump up the vegetable component or add in some shredded chicken for extra protein.