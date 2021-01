Air Fryer Method: Proceed with step 1 of recipe. For step 2, preheat air fryer to 375°F (or 380°F if your air fryer only does 10° increments). Proceed with step 3 of recipe, then spray 4 pieces of chicken generously on both sides with cooking spray and place in preheated air fryer. Cook until golden, crisp, and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 19-21 minutes, flipping chicken once halfway through. Proceed with step 6 of the recipe.