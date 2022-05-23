Lemony White Bean Salad with Broccoli

Pile on the arugula and broccoli for a satisfying salad.

By Brierley Horton

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

30 mins
30 mins
6
Double the greens, double the fun. This Lemony White Bean Salad with Broccoli might just be your new go-to workweek lunch. Healthy and hearty, this gluten-free salad is packed with ingredients (like onion and beans) that support your gut health. The combination of arugula and broccoli gives a double dose of cruciferous vegetables, which are chock-full of fiber. Plus, it tastes great. We call that a win-win.

In this superstar salad, warm roasted broccoli gets combined with salty Parmesan, spicy baby arugula leaves, and creamy white beans. Watch your broccoli in the oven: You're going for roasted and slightly charred pieces, not burned stalks. Make your dressing right in the bottom of the bowl you will serve the salad in, then add the red onions while you prep the rest of the salad. This allows them to absorb some of the lovely lemony flavor of the dressing and tempers their bite. When ready to serve, simply add all ingredients to the serving bowl, toss, and you're ready to roll.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Toss together broccoli, 1½ tablespoons of the oil, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl. Spread broccoli in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast in oven until just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, whisk together lemon zest and juice; parsley; garlic; mustard; vinegar; honey; and remaining ½ cup oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside. 

  • Increase oven temperature to broil; cook broccoli until slightly charred, 1 to 2 minutes. Cool about 5 minutes.

  • Combine broccoli, beans, baby arugula, and red onion in a large bowl. Toss with dressing; sprinkle with Parmesan.

