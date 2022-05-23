Lemony White Bean Salad with Broccoli
Pile on the arugula and broccoli for a satisfying salad.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Double the greens, double the fun. This Lemony White Bean Salad with Broccoli might just be your new go-to workweek lunch. Healthy and hearty, this gluten-free salad is packed with ingredients (like onion and beans) that support your gut health. The combination of arugula and broccoli gives a double dose of cruciferous vegetables, which are chock-full of fiber. Plus, it tastes great. We call that a win-win.
In this superstar salad, warm roasted broccoli gets combined with salty Parmesan, spicy baby arugula leaves, and creamy white beans. Watch your broccoli in the oven: You're going for roasted and slightly charred pieces, not burned stalks. Make your dressing right in the bottom of the bowl you will serve the salad in, then add the red onions while you prep the rest of the salad. This allows them to absorb some of the lovely lemony flavor of the dressing and tempers their bite. When ready to serve, simply add all ingredients to the serving bowl, toss, and you're ready to roll.