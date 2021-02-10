Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

As of late, salmon has become a constant in our weeknight dinner rotation. Not only is the fish supremely light and packed full of omega-3 fatty acids, but it's also extremely simple and quick to prepare. Our go-to method for cooking salmon used to be a quick stovetop sear—that is, until we met this slow-cooked salmon. While there's still a place in our hearts for grilled and baked salmon, this Lemony Salmon With Slow-Cooked Leeks And Fennel is utterly charming.

The licorice-forward fennel, subtly-sweet leeks, and bright lemon all come together seamlessly in this easy slow-cooker salmon dish. The acid from the wine and lemon slices—both cooked and as a garnish—complement the light, tender flavor of the vegetables and fish. Layering the vegetables and lemon slices on bottom of the fish creates an aromatic base that steams with the wine and water to infuse the fish with subtle flavor. Cooking in parchment makes the clean up a breeze, but it also helps to create a barrier that prevents the liquid from evaporating so quickly, which means there's more liquid to steam your salmon to perfection. Adding the salmon towards the end of the cooking process ensures that the fish does not overcook, keeping it flaky and slightly pink in the middle.