Lemony Baked Cod, Potatoes, and Artichokes in Parchment
Unwrap dinner!
We have a simple, yet impressive way to get dinner on the table: steam fish in parchment. This technique for a simple seafood supper requires only a sheet tray to execute, and the results punch far above their weight. Our Lemony Baked Cod, Potatoes, and Artichokes in Parchment looks like it came out of the kitchen of a fine French bistro.
If you don't usually cook fish at home, consider this easy baked cod dish your introduction. The cod is flaky, tender, and buttery, with capers and artichokes adding a light, briny flavor. The lemon melds all of the flavors together and brightens up the dish, and the tender potatoes absorb a ton of flavor from the butter, dill, and capers. Be sure to slice the potatoes into ¼-inch pieces to ensure they cook through in the short time it takes for the fish to cook. You'll know the fish is done when the parchment puffs up—it really is that simple. This might be our favorite 30-minute meal yet.