By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

We have a simple, yet impressive way to get dinner on the table: steam fish in parchment. This technique for a simple seafood supper requires only a sheet tray to execute, and the results punch far above their weight. Our Lemony Baked Cod, Potatoes, and Artichokes in Parchment looks like it came out of the kitchen of a fine French bistro.

If you don't usually cook fish at home, consider this easy baked cod dish your introduction. The cod is flaky, tender, and buttery, with capers and artichokes adding a light, briny flavor. The lemon melds all of the flavors together and brightens up the dish, and the tender potatoes absorb a ton of flavor from the butter, dill, and capers. Be sure to slice the potatoes into ¼-inch pieces to ensure they cook through in the short time it takes for the fish to cook. You'll know the fish is done when the parchment puffs up—it really is that simple. This might be our favorite 30-minute meal yet.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in upper and lower third positions. Toss together potatoes, artichokes, pepper, 2 teaspoons of the oil, and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl.

  • Lay 4 (18-inch-long x 15-inch-wide) sheets of parchment paper flat on a work surface. Fold each parchment sheet in half crosswise; make a crease down the center, and open back up. Divide prepared vegetables, and place evenly on half of each sheet. 

  • Rub cod evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons oil; sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Place 1 fillet diagonally on top of vegetable mixture on each parchment sheet. Top each fillet with 1 teaspoon capers and 2 butter pieces. Top fillets evenly with dill sprigs and lemon slices. 

  • Fold parchment over fish, making small overlapping folds along edges until fully sealed. Place 2 packets on each of 2 rimmed baking sheets. Roast in preheated oven until parchment puffs, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer each packet to a plate, and carefully cut packets open, avoiding any escaping steam. Discard herb sprigs. Garnish with chopped dill, and serve.

