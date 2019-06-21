Lemon Yogurt Cake
A hefty and crumbly cake sandwiches layers of sweet lemon curd and tangy whipped yogurt cream in our Lemon Yogurt Cake. The cake batter is buttery and decadent, but the secret ingredient is a half cup of whole-milk yogurt in the cake batter. The yogurt in the cake lends tenderness in texture and acidity that reacts with the baking soda mixed into the batter. Additional yogurt is whipped with heavy cream and powdered sugar to make a complex whipped cream that helps tie everything together. Lemon zest and lemon juice go into the cake batter to perfume the crumb with the right hint of citrus, complementing the store-bought lemon curd spread directly on top of each cake layer. A mix of buttery cake, bright sweet lemon, and a mouth-watering yogurt cream blends into a harmony of flavors that make a sweet finish to any meal or celebration.