Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze Recipe
Pound cakes have been a favorite of Southern bakers for generations. Whether it is for the holidays or a springtime brunch, there is always a favorite, no-fail pound cake recipe to fit the occasion. Pound cakes are the workhorse of the Southern dessert sideboard. Traditional favorites include sour cream pound cakes, chocolate pound cakes, and brown sugar pound cakes. These desserts do not need special frostings or garnishes; they are delicious in their simplicity. Pound cakes are popular because of their traditional short ingredient list; flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and sometimes flavorings are the usual ingredients. Some pound cake recipes will include other leavening ingredients such as baking powder and/or baking soda, but often they do not. This delicious recipe gets an added lift from the use of baking soda and sour cream. The bright taste of lemon juice gives a touch of spring to this flavorful dessert.