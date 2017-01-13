Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze Recipe

Pound cakes have been a favorite of Southern bakers for generations. Whether it is for the holidays or a springtime brunch, there is always a favorite, no-fail pound cake recipe to fit the occasion. Pound cakes are the workhorse of the Southern dessert sideboard. Traditional favorites include sour cream pound cakes, chocolate pound cakes, and brown sugar pound cakes. These desserts do not need special frostings or garnishes; they are delicious in their simplicity. Pound cakes are popular because of their traditional short ingredient list; flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and sometimes flavorings are the usual ingredients. Some pound cake recipes will include other leavening ingredients such as baking powder and/or baking soda, but often they do not. This delicious recipe gets an added lift from the use of baking soda and sour cream. The bright taste of lemon juice gives a touch of spring to this flavorful dessert.

By Southern Living

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Beat butter with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer at medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Stir in lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, and vanilla bean paste.

  • Stir together flour, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Pour batter into a greased (with shortening) and floured 10-inch tube pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 1 hour, 15 minutes to 1 hour, 30 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes; remove cake from pan to wire rack, and cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • Spoon Lavender Glaze over cake. Sprinkle with lemon zest.

