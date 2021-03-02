This dreamy dessert recipe blends together two very different delicacies to make the most delicious creation for your table. It's got the lemony cream cheese flavor of Southern-favorite treats like lemon cheesecake and lemon cheese layer cake, while also being able to capture the characteristic airy creaminess of the classic Italian dessert, tiramisu. Instead of rich chocolate and coffee flavors, expect something much zingier and fresh, thanks to lemon zest, lemon extract, and lemon instant pudding mix. When layered with a smooth mixture of cream cheese and mascarpone cheese, as well as traditional ladyfinger biscottis, the tart components really sing. Calling for just eight ingredients and 15 minutes of active prep time, this recipe is a no-brainer to make during the warmer spring and summer months. All in all, it's a show-stopping dessert that can perhaps even put our peach shortcake and banana pudding to shame. Make this Lemon Tiramisu tonight and you won't be disappointed.