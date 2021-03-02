Lemon Tiramisu

This heavenly dessert mash-up is perfect for spring.

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

This dreamy dessert recipe blends together two very different delicacies to make the most delicious creation for your table. It's got the lemony cream cheese flavor of Southern-favorite treats like lemon cheesecake and lemon cheese layer cake, while also being able to capture the characteristic airy creaminess of the classic Italian dessert, tiramisu. Instead of rich chocolate and coffee flavors, expect something much zingier and fresh, thanks to lemon zest, lemon extract, and lemon instant pudding mix. When layered with a smooth mixture of cream cheese and mascarpone cheese, as well as traditional ladyfinger biscottis, the tart components really sing. Calling for just eight ingredients and 15 minutes of active prep time, this recipe is a no-brainer to make during the warmer spring and summer months. All in all, it's a show-stopping dessert that can perhaps even put our peach shortcake and banana pudding to shame. Make this Lemon Tiramisu tonight and you won't be disappointed.

  • Beat mascarpone, cream cheese, and pudding mix with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in milk and lemon extract on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until mixture is smooth, light, and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Combine lemon juice and sugar in a medium-size microwavable bowl; microwave on HIGH 20 seconds. Whisk until sugar has dissolved. Dip 8 ladyfingers in lemon juice mixture, and arrange in a single layer in an 8-inch square baking dish. Spread one-third of pudding mixture evenly over ladyfingers in baking dish, and smooth with a spatula. Repeat layering process 2 times to yield 3 layers until all ladyfingers and pudding mixture have been used.

  • Smooth top layer of pudding mixture with a spatula, and sprinkle evenly with lemon zest. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours before serving. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

