Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad
If you're in charge of bringing the potato salad to the potluck, consider this your new go-to.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Potato salad doesn't have to be heavy. Case in point: this herby, zingy Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad. Our fresh take on the picnic essential keeps things light and breezy for the summertime.
While we certainly love a classic Southern potato salad-dressed with plenty of mayo and sour cream-our Test Kitchen sought out to develop a potato salad recipe that defies creamy conventions. This bright and zesty potato salad has a creamy texture from the potatoes (one third of which are mashed to add contrasting texture to the cold salad), while maintaining crunch from the fresh celery. This lemon potato salad is tossed with quick-pickled shallots and a lemon vinaigrette, imparting lovely notes of acid and keeping the whole thing super-light. We add a touch of mustard to the vinaigrette to add body to this dressing, which soaks into the potatoes without rendering them soggy. Finely chopped fresh tarragon brings the final herbal note to this potato salad.
Just 10 minutes of active time will result in this instant picnic favorite, which can be enjoyed warm or chilled.