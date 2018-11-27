Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
This dish is a winner any way you plate it.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Is there any meal more satisfying than a rosemary chicken with potatoes? It's the perfect combination of flavorful and filling, and there are so many ways to jazz it up with your own culinary personality. For this recipe, we decided to add citrusy lemon, fragrant rosemary, and flavorful garlic—a dynamic trio in the kitchen and a knockout pairing in this dish.This lemon rosemary chicken and potatoes stunner was nicknamed "Anytime Chicken" by SL Test Kitchen Specialist Vanessa McNeil Rocchio. We couldn't agree more: It's the perfect dish to whip up anytime, and we might even go as far as saying it's the perfect dish every time. Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes is an easy dinner on busy weeknights, but it's fancy enough for company too. That's a dinner everyone can feel good about, and it's one many of us will find ourselves craving night after night. This dish is a winner any way you plate it.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Stir together first 8 ingredients in a medium bowl.

  • Place a roasting pan on stove top over 2 burners. Add 3 Tbsp. olive oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with desired amount of salt and pepper; place, skin sides down, in pan. Add potatoes. Cook 9 to 10 minutes or until chicken is browned. Turn chicken, and pour lemon mixture over chicken.

  • Bake at 450°F for 45 to 50 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve chicken with sauce and French bread.

