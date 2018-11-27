Is there any meal more satisfying than a rosemary chicken with potatoes? It's the perfect combination of flavorful and filling, and there are so many ways to jazz it up with your own culinary personality. For this recipe, we decided to add citrusy lemon, fragrant rosemary, and flavorful garlic—a dynamic trio in the kitchen and a knockout pairing in this dish.This lemon rosemary chicken and potatoes stunner was nicknamed "Anytime Chicken" by SL Test Kitchen Specialist Vanessa McNeil Rocchio. We couldn't agree more: It's the perfect dish to whip up anytime, and we might even go as far as saying it's the perfect dish every time. Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes is an easy dinner on busy weeknights, but it's fancy enough for company too. That's a dinner everyone can feel good about, and it's one many of us will find ourselves craving night after night. This dish is a winner any way you plate it.