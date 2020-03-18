Lemon Pudding Cake

This simple dessert is light, custardy, and filled with the bright flavor of lemon. The batter is divided between individual ramekins so each soufflé cake is just the right serving for one person. Our lemon pudding cakes are technically soufflés, and even though soufflés have an intimidating reputation, this one is exceptionally easy to make. Consisting of a simple lemon custard that is made airy by the gentle incorporation of whipped egg whites, you'll feel like a bonafide pastry chef without the intense labor of other technical confections. Once in the oven, the air in the whipped egg whites expands dramatically, causing the lemon pudding cakes to rise above the edge of the ramekin while maintaining their perfect circular shape. After they're removed form the oven, the tops will sink slightly, but the inside will still be fluffy and delicately perfumed with the fragrance of lemon zest and the tang of lemon juice. A dusting of powdered sugar adds both an additional touch of sweetness and visual appeal for a dessert that lives up to its presentation. If the tartness of traditional lemons is too much for you, consider substituting Meyer lemons for the lemons called for in the recipe—their sweeter flesh and herbal fragrance makes for lemon pudding cakes that aren't as tart as those made using conventional lemons.