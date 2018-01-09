Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles with Blackberry Maple Syrup

Learn how to make Lemon-Poppy Seed Belgian Waffles with Blackberry Maple Syrup. MyRecipes has 70,000+ tested recipes and videos to help you be a better cook.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Waffles
Blackberry Maple Syrup

Directions

  • Stir together baking mix, poppy seeds, and lemon zest. Whisk together club soda, egg, and butter in a small bowl; gently whisk egg mixture into poppy seed mixture. (Mixture will be lumpy.) Let stand 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • To make the syrup, combine all ingredients into a medium bowl and let sit until ready to serve.

  • Cook batter in a preheated, oiled Belgian-style waffle iron until golden (about ¾ to 1 cup batter each). Serve with Blackberry Maple Syrup and, if desired, crème fraîche. Garnish, if desired.

Tips

Note: If you don't have a Belgian-style waffle iron, use 1/2 cup batter for each waffle in a traditional waffle iron. Try this twist! Lemon-Poppy Seed Pancakes: Prepare batter as directed. Pour about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or large nonstick skillet. Cook pancakes 3 to 4 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry and cooked; turn and cook other side.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2022