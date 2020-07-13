Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
Kebabs are fun and easy ways to serve a weeknight meal. Your family may get tired of salmon filets and a side of vegetables but serve it as a tasty kebab and it looks like an entirely different dish. This marinade goes well with both fish and chicken. Add your favorite seasoning blend to the marinade to vary up the flavor. For these salmon kebabs, we added lemon pepper seasoning to the marinade, then added 24 pieces of skinless salmon. Make sure salmon pieces are about the same size so they all cook thoroughly. Add lemon slices and 24 slices of zucchini. You can use yellow squash if you wish, or a combination of the two. Chill the salmon kebab marinade and all other ingredients together for at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours. Don’t chill any longer or the acid in the marinade will break down the proteins in the salmon and affect its texture. The kebabs are only on the grill about 6 minutes but, if you use wooden skewers, it is always a good idea to soak them in water for about 10 minutes, so they don’t burn on the grill.