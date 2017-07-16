Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone Recipe
This is not a fancy cake, but what it lacks in the looks department, it more than makes up for in flavor. Made with extra-virgin olive oil (instead of butter), it has a moist, tender crumb, similar to a pound cake, and has a slightly toasty flavor and bit of added texture and from cornmeal. Lemon zest and juice adds brightness to the cake and pairs beautifully with the tangy Whipped Mascarpone frosting. The Lemon-Olive Oil Cake can be made, unfrosted, up to three days in advance. Store at room temperature tightly wrapped with plastic wrap. Top with the Whipped Mascarpone just before serving. You can dress it up even more with sliced fresh strawberries, but we love it as-is.