Lemon-Mint Sparklers Recipe

Make the syrup a week ahead, and keep cold. Chill the club soda, too, but mix the drink just before serving to keep it nice and fizzy. Use leftover syrup to make a boozy version for the grown-ups in your crowd, and set up a self-serve beverage station with fresh lemon and mint leaves.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
Makes about 1 1/2 qt.
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together all ingredients in a large pitcher. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Chef's Notes

Lemon-Mint-Bourbon Sparklers: Prepare recipe as directed, omitting lemon juice and reducing Lemon-Mint Syrup to 1/3 cup. Stir in 1 1/2 cups bourbon. Makes 5 1/3 cups. Hands-on 10 min.; Total 1 hour, 10 min, including syrup

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/22/2022