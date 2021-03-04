This roulade is a delicate and chewy layer of almond meringue rolled with lemon curd, crumbled shortbread cookies, and whipped cream. The swirled log is a delightful combination of textures—the chewy meringue is crisp on the outside but gives way to the smooth gel of the tart lemon curd and the pillowy richness of the whipped cream. The method for making the meringue is slow but reliable. By adding the sugar to the whipping egg whites in slow additions, the sugar has plenty of time to dissolve completely as the meringue stiffens. Once all of the sugar is incorporated, sift and fold in almond flour. This batter bakes into a flexible and chewy sheet of meringue. Using parchment paper, this sheet can be rolled up after being layered with rich and flavorful fillings. After dusting the log with powdered sugar, the same whipped cream and lemon curd that are rolled inside the roulade can be used to decorate the exterior for a professional presentation. Shortbread cookies add a finishing touch to the dessert, and you're left with a combination of creamy, crunchy, and chewy textures that are pleasantly tart and sweet. This dessert offers the best flavors of a lemon meringue pie in an elevated form.