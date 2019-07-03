Lemon-Lime Cream Cheese Frosting

This rich, buttery, and citrusy frosting is delicious piped atop a Bundt cake (like our 7UP Bundt Cake), slathered on a sheet cake, or mounded on top of cupcakes—basically any dessert that needs a creamy topping with a hit of citrus. Fresh lime juice and fresh lemon and lime zest add a bright note to this decadent cream cheese frosting. To recreate this thick, ropy look, spoon the frosting into a piping bag or heavy-duty ziplock plastic bag. Cut a 1-inch hole in the corner of the bag, and pipe frosting in a roped pattern over the top and sides of the cake.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
About 2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Add lime juice, lemon zest, and lemon juice, beating until combined, about 30 seconds.

