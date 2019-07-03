Lemon-Lime Cream Cheese Frosting
This rich, buttery, and citrusy frosting is delicious piped atop a Bundt cake (like our 7UP Bundt Cake), slathered on a sheet cake, or mounded on top of cupcakes—basically any dessert that needs a creamy topping with a hit of citrus. Fresh lime juice and fresh lemon and lime zest add a bright note to this decadent cream cheese frosting. To recreate this thick, ropy look, spoon the frosting into a piping bag or heavy-duty ziplock plastic bag. Cut a 1-inch hole in the corner of the bag, and pipe frosting in a roped pattern over the top and sides of the cake.