Lemon Granita
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ditch the ice cream and the popsicles: This summer, we'll be cooling off with easy, low-maintenance granitas. This frozen dessert hails from Sicily, where granita was originally made with snow from Mt. Etna topped with flavored syrup. Lemon is one of the most common flavors; other popular flavors include coffee and almond. In Sicily, granita is commonly eaten for breakfast with a brioche, but this Lemon Granita can be enjoyed at any time of day.
The texture of this granita is light like a snow cone, melting while you eat it to gain a texture similar to frozen lemonade. Only 3 ingredients are required to toss together this refreshing dessert—one of them being water. Meyer lemons really shine in this frozen dessert, with sweetness on the front and a slightly tart aftertaste. Stirring and scraping the granita while it freezes prevents the development of large ice crystals. Using a glass dish helps with even freezing—if you use a metal pan, the edges will freeze much faster than the center.
This Lemon Granita is perfect to help you cool down on a hot summer day. Serve with brioche for a Sicilian-style breakfast or mid-morning snack; or, of course, enjoy it on its own for dessert.