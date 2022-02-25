Lemon Drop Martini
Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee
The store shelves are full of flavored vodkas these days, which makes it easier for us to mix cocktails at home that are worthy of a martini bar. A Lemon Drop is tart and fresh tasting, sweetened with only a splash of simple syrup—which is nothing more than granulated sugar dissolved warm water (1:1 ratio) and cooled before using. (Simple syrup keeps for about a month in the fridge, so it's easy to keep a supply on hand for cocktail hour.) But if you like the sounds of a cocktail that's reminiscent of lemon candy, you can sugar the rim of the martini glass.