Lemon Drop Martini

By Britney Alston

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

The store shelves are full of flavored vodkas these days, which makes it easier for us to mix cocktails at home that are worthy of a martini bar. A Lemon Drop is tart and fresh tasting, sweetened with only a splash of simple syrup—which is nothing more than granulated sugar dissolved warm water (1:1 ratio) and cooled before using. (Simple syrup keeps for about a month in the fridge, so it's easy to keep a supply on hand for cocktail hour.) But if you like the sounds of a cocktail that's reminiscent of lemon candy, you can sugar the rim of the martini glass.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut lemon in half crosswise. Juice 1 lemon half to measure 2 tablespoons juice, and set aside. Discard squeezed lemon half. Cut remaining lemon half into slices. Using 1 lemon slice, wet rim of a martini glass. Reserve 1 lemon slice for garnish; reserve remaining slices for another use. Place sugar on a plate. Dip rim of martini glass into sugar to lightly coat.

    Advertisement

  • Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice. Add vodka, simple syrup, and reserved lemon juice. Place lid on shaker; shake until well combined and chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into prepared martini glass. Garnish with reserved lemon slice. Serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/26/2022