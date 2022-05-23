Lemon-Dill Chicken Skillet

A chicken skillet dinner might be our favorite type of chicken dinner.

By Liz Mervosh

40 mins
25 mins
4
Lemon and dill are two light, delicate flavors that pair perfectly with warm weather. This Lemon-Dill Chicken Skillet is our ideal entrée choice for an al fresco meal.

From an elegant summertime dinner party to a weeknight supper, this dish would be appropriate for any occasion. Plus, its 40-minute cook time means that this chicken dinner will be on the table in a snap. That's all thanks to a few smart shortcuts, like par-cooking the potatoes in the microwave. This step completely bypasses the roasting time required to achieve tender potatoes. While the potatoes microwave, the chicken cooks on its own in the oven. Then all the components eventually combine in one skillet.

Repeat after us: Fat is flavor. It may look like there's a lot of drippings in the skillet when this skillet goes into the oven, but don't worry. The potatoes absorb the fat, making them extra tasty. Lemon and dill make their way into the skillet in the final stages, adding the acidic and herbal accents that give this dish its character.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Pour 4 cups water into a large, microwavable bowl; add potatoes. Cover with plastic wrap; microwave on HIGH until potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 10 to 12 minutes. (Potatoes will not be cooked through.) Drain.

  • While potatoes microwave, heat olive oil in an ovenproof 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with pepper and 1½ teaspoons of the salt. Place chicken, skin side down, in skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until fat has rendered and skin is golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet.

  • Add potatoes, cut side down, to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until browned on bottoms, 4 to 6 minutes. Add remaining ½ teaspoon salt, stirring to combine. Remove from heat. Arrange chicken, skin side up, on top of potatoes. Drizzle with lemon juice. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Sprinkle feta evenly over chicken mixture. Garnish with dill; serve with lemon wedges.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/24/2022