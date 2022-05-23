Lemon-Dill Chicken Skillet
A chicken skillet dinner might be our favorite type of chicken dinner.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Lemon and dill are two light, delicate flavors that pair perfectly with warm weather. This Lemon-Dill Chicken Skillet is our ideal entrée choice for an al fresco meal.
From an elegant summertime dinner party to a weeknight supper, this dish would be appropriate for any occasion. Plus, its 40-minute cook time means that this chicken dinner will be on the table in a snap. That's all thanks to a few smart shortcuts, like par-cooking the potatoes in the microwave. This step completely bypasses the roasting time required to achieve tender potatoes. While the potatoes microwave, the chicken cooks on its own in the oven. Then all the components eventually combine in one skillet.
Repeat after us: Fat is flavor. It may look like there's a lot of drippings in the skillet when this skillet goes into the oven, but don't worry. The potatoes absorb the fat, making them extra tasty. Lemon and dill make their way into the skillet in the final stages, adding the acidic and herbal accents that give this dish its character.