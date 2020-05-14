Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream
It's official: Every season should be cupcake season. In our Southern kitchens, it's always a good time of year to make sweet treats that have a show-stopping flavor profile and a sweet-as-can-be presentation. Impressed? You will be. In fact, it was the lemon slice and raspberry topping that really stole our dessert loving hearts. In this creative cupcake recipe, lemon is paired with a raspberry buttercream for a dessert that's made for any kind of celebration, from bridal showers to birthday bashes to graduation get-togethers. When it comes to baking projects, we love choosing combinations that highlight peak seasonal ingredients that we can easily pick up on a grocery store run or at the local farmer's market. And while our recipe makes a dozen, it's hard not to double (or triple) this show-stopping dessert. The more, the merrier!