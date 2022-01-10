Lemon Cake with Lemon-Thyme Frosting
Bursting with flavor and color.
It's thyme to party. Whether you're hosting an intimate birthday celebration or a ladies' luncheon, this Lemon Cake with Lemon-Thyme Frosting will be receiving a VIP invitation.
This lemon cake will be a ray of sunshine at your next gathering. Starting with a base of lemon cake mix, this layer cake gets dressed up with a homemade lemon buttercream frosting. Since you're saving so much time by using boxed cake mix (get our tips on how to jazz it up here), you can really dedicate your time to the best part—constructing and decorating your layer cake. We dye this lemon cake frosting three shades of yellow and use a bench scraper to create an ombré effect up the sides of the cake.
For a touch of brightness, we love to infuse fresh herbs, such as thyme, into our frosting. A frosting that's infused with fresh herbs sounds fancy, but it's just as easy as making a cup of tea. Heat up the heavy cream, and then let the thyme sprigs steep. Fresh rosemary would also pair nicely with this lemony cake.
How To Make Smooth Ombré Stripes
1. Spread 1 cup undyed frosting in a smooth layer over the top of 1 cake layer. Repeat with remaining 2 cake layers and 2 cups of the undyed frosting. Using a bench scraper or large offset spatula, spread a thin layer of undyed frosting over sides of cake. Chill 30 minutes
2. Starting at the base of cake, pipe the darker frosting in a ring all the way around cake. Leaving space above the dark line, pipe a ring of the lighter frosting all the way around the cake. Repeat again with the undyed frosting. (Alternatively, leave less space between the rings to make more stripes.)
3. Using a bench scraper or large offset spatula, drag the flat edge around the sides of the cake to smooth and press the rings together, creating an ombré effect.