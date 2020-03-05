Lemon Bundt Cake
There are certain baked goods that rise to every occasion, from dinner parties with friends to holidays with extended family to get-togethers with new neighbors. Meet the tangy cake with a simple, sweet glaze that's our Test Kitchen's go-to recipe for serving at bridal showers, spring luncheons, and on Easter Sunday for dessert. It's also a wonderful breakfast treat for enjoying alongside a piping hot mug of coffee any day of the week. Our Lemon Bundt Cake is a crowd-favorite for many reasons: easy to make, serves twelve guests, and is light, flavorful, and delicious. And it also looks impressive sitting on your favorite fluted cake stand. The fluffy, extra-tender cake gets just the right bit of punch from the grated lemon zest and fresh lemon juice. To top it off, the two-ingredient glaze, which is made with powdered sugar and lemon juice, will have everyone requesting slices for the road.