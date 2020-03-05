Lemon Bundt Cake

There are certain baked goods that rise to every occasion, from dinner parties with friends to holidays with extended family to get-togethers with new neighbors. Meet the tangy cake with a simple, sweet glaze that's our Test Kitchen's go-to recipe for serving at bridal showers, spring luncheons, and on Easter Sunday for dessert. It's also a wonderful breakfast treat for enjoying alongside a piping hot mug of coffee any day of the week. Our Lemon Bundt Cake is a crowd-favorite for many reasons: easy to make, serves twelve guests, and is light, flavorful, and delicious. And it also looks impressive sitting on your favorite fluted cake stand. The fluffy, extra-tender cake gets just the right bit of punch from the grated lemon zest and fresh lemon juice. To top it off, the two-ingredient glaze, which is made with powdered sugar and lemon juice, will have everyone requesting slices for the road.

By Melissa Gray

Gallery

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 slice)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 12- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. Whisk together flour, granulated sugar, lemon zest, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl until combined. Whisk together eggs, milk, oil, vanilla, and 5 tablespoons of the lemon juice in a medium bowl until combined. Make a well in flour mixture; add egg mixture to well, and whisk until smooth, about 1 minute. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Gently tap on counter 3 to 5 times to release air bubbles.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Invert cake onto wire rack; let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk together powdered sugar and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled cake; let stand 15 minutes. Garnish with lemon peel strips. Slice and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022